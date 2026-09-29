Samsung's One UI 9 Finally Rolling Out After Weeks Of Delays. Is Your Galaxy Next?

Samsung is finally delivering a software update that's tested users' patience for weeks. One UI 9, built on Android 17, has begun showing up on Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra devices, according to Reddit users who've confirmed downloading the roughly 4GB update. Availability remains narrow for now, limited to phones activated on T-Mobile in the US, with unlocked S26 units still waiting.

A Release Schedule That Kept Slipping

Samsung's first stable build landed in South Korea on September 16, with a follow-up wave originally planned for September 21. When that deadline passed, the company retargeted September 28, before eventually abandoning specific dates altogether. Samsung's Thailand newsroom settled on vaguer language, promising simply a release sometime "within September."

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Mid-Range Galaxy A Phones Catching Up

The update isn't confined to premium hardware. Samsung tracker Tarun Vats has spotted stable One UI 9 builds spreading across much of the Galaxy A lineup, covering the A57, A56, A55, A37, A36, A35 and A34. Since the A series sells in far greater volume than Samsung's flagships, this expansion touches a much larger slice of Samsung's user base. The A34's inclusion stands out especially, since it never took part in earlier beta testing.

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S25 Series And Foldables Also Getting The Update

SamMobile reports that South Korea has begun seeing stable One UI 9 on the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra, alongside simultaneous rollouts for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Given how much larger the S25's installed base is compared to the newer S26, this update effectively reaches more devices overall. Separately, Vats notes Galaxy S26 beta testers in the US have started receiving stable builds too, continuing from last week's T-Mobile release.

Samsung typically rolls updates out to South Korea first before extending to other markets within days, so Galaxy S25, Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 owners in the US, UK or Europe should watch their software update settings closely this week.

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New Features Included

One UI 9 ships with 11 confirmed additions, including My FanCam, Now Nudge, Warranty and Care, Security Brief, and an expanded Scam Detection tool. Most beta participants on the Galaxy S25 or Z Fold 7 already have access, leaving everyone else waiting on the stable rollout. It's unclear whether every eligible device gets the identical feature set. A-series phones will likely see a trimmed selection of AI tools depending on chipset and memory, while flagship and foldable devices appear set to get nearly the full suite, minus one major Android AI feature from Google.

Samsung hasn't offered an official reason for the drawn-out timeline. Given the volume of stable builds apparently ready on its servers, this looks more like a staggered deployment strategy than an unfinished update. If Samsung sticks to its current plan, remaining Galaxy S26 markets, along with the S25, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 lineup, should be fully updated before October arrives.

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