Samsung Galaxy S26 Phones To Cost More, Prices Hiked By Up To 17%: Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphones are set to become more expensive in India, with prices reportedly increased by up to 17%. The price details were shared with news agency PTI by industry sources tracking the mobile phone market.

The 256 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S26, the base model in the series, will reportedly cost Rs 1,02,999, up 17% from its launch price of Rs 87,999.

The Galaxy S26 series was launched in India in January this year at prices that were 8-15% higher than the preceding Galaxy S25 series.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 New Prices

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 was priced at Rs 87,999 for the base variant, while the Galaxy S26+ started at Rs 1,19,999. The Galaxy S26 Ultra had a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

Following the latest reported price revision, the Galaxy S26 256 GB variant will cost Rs 1,02,999, while the 512 GB variant will be priced at Rs 1,22,999, reflecting a 13.9% increase.

The Galaxy S26+ with 256 GB storage will cost Rs 1,34,999, up 12.5%, while the 512 GB variant will be priced at Rs 1,54,999, marking a 10.7% increase.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256 GB storage will be available for Rs 1,54,999, up 10.7% from its launch price. The 512 GB variant will cost Rs 1,74,999, reflecting a 9.4% increase.

The top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra with 1 TB storage will now be available at Rs 2,14,999.

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Samsung has not made an official announcement regarding the reported price hike. The company has also not yet responded to an email sent by PTI seeking comments on the price increase.

According to the PTI report, the price increase has been attributed to rising costs of memory chips, motherboards and other electronic components this year.

This is not the only premium smartphone series to see higher prices this year. Apple has also launched the iPhone 18 series at a higher price point compared to the preceding series. Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 lineup has been launched at a 20-43% price hike in India compared to the iPhone 17 series.

Apple's foldable smartphone iPhone Duo, which is available in India in the price range of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh, matches the price of some of the top-selling Maruti Suzuki hatchback car models in the country.

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