Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price May Rise in India, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could Follow: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could become more expensive in India soon, with the company's premium foldable smartphones also reportedly facing a possible price increase. The expected hike comes amid rising memory and semiconductor costs, which are putting pressure on smartphone makers.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Hike



The Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently listed at Rs 1,30,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,50,999, while the 1TB variant costs Rs 1,80,999. Reports said that rising memory and semiconductor costs could lead to further price increases for smartphones. The report cited leading retailers and industry analysts, who expect some Samsung foldable phones to become costlier in India as soon as next month.



Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Could Also Get Costlier

Samsung's latest foldable phones could also see a price increase. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is currently priced at Rs 1,79,999 for 256GB, Rs 1,99,999 for 512GB and Rs 2,39,999 for 1TB.

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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs 1,99,999 for 256GB, while the 512GB and 1TB variants cost Rs 2,19,999 and Rs 2,59,999, respectively, according to Samsung India.

The Times of India reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 could become costlier in India as soon as next month, citing leading retailers. The report said analysts and retailers are advising buyers not to wait because of the expected price pressure

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Why Could Samsung Phones Get More Expensive?



Rising memory costs are one of the main reasons behind the expected price pressure. The Times of India, citing Counterpoint Research, reported that DRAM and NAND prices could rise another 30 per cent between the second and fourth quarters of 2026, after an 85 per cent increase in the first quarter.

Another report by Konexio Network said retailers are concerned that the strong demand for memory chips could push up prices of Samsung's new foldables. It also noted that Samsung's latest foldable lineup is priced between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh in India.



Samsung has not officially announced a new price for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or its foldable phones. The possible hike is based on reports from retailers and industry analysts about rising component costs.



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