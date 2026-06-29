7 Smartphones Launching In July 2026: OPPO Reno 16 Series, Nothing Phone (4b) And More — Check Details

Several smartphones are expected to launch in July 2026. A mix of premium and affordable phones, these models come from a range of brands such as OPPO, Nothing, Vivo, Samsung, among others.

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The upcoming devices focus on improved cameras, performance, battery life and more artificial intelligence-powered features. The launch lineup reflects a growing competition across Android manufacturers as companies aim to expand their footprint in global markets.

While there is excitement about the launch of new models, consumers must also brace for higher prices due to ongoing semiconductor supply constraints and rising chip costs. Geopolitical tensions and supply-demand imbalances have resulted in industry-wide pressure on costs that are expected to be passed onto consumers.

Top Smartphones Launch In July 2026:

1. OPPO Reno 16 is scheduled to launch on July 2 with leaked high-end mid-range specifications. It reportedly features a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness and AI Snap Key. Its camera setup includes triple 50MP sensors plus a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera. It could sport a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 6,700mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

2. As part of the Oppo Reno 16 series, the brand may also launch OPPO Reno 16C on July 2. It sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset. The phone features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide camera. It could sport a 6,500mAh battery, Smartprix website reported.

3. Nothing Phone 4b is launching in India on July 7. It will feature the brand's transparent design language and a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. It is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 with a 50MP dual camera setup. The device will pack around 5,000 to 5,400mAh battery and introduce a compact horizontal Glyph Bar for improved notifications and visual interaction. The phone may be priced under Rs 25,000, as per reports.

4. Reports indicate that Vivo may launch its V80 model in July, although no confirmed date is known. With a 6.59‑inch AMOLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate, Vivo will unveil this smartphone featuring a 200MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP front shooter setup. It may be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and could offer 6000 nits peak brightness. It also sports a massive 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

5. As per My Mobile India website, Samsung is scheduled to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its Unpacked event in London on July 22. Designed with a 7.6‑inch inner display and a 5.4‑inch cover screen, the model carries dual 50MP rear cameras and a 10MP front shooter. It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and may sport up to 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. The launch will position Galaxy Z Fold 8 as one of the most premium models, likely to be priced around Rs 1.75 lakh.

6. At the same July 22 event, Samsung is also going to release its Galaxy Z Flip 8 which comes with a 6.9‑inch foldable OLED display and a 4.1‑inch cover screen. Expected to be priced around Rs 1.15 lakh, the model will likely be powered by Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 depending on the market. It will come with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie lens. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may also be launched at the same event.

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7. The Motorola Razr 70 is expected to launch in India in July 2026 after debuting in the United States. It features a 6.9-inch pOLED inner display, 3.63-inch cover screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset. It also sports dual 50MP rear cameras and a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The flip-style foldable is expected to be priced around Rs 60,000, according to Smartprix website. The brand may also release Motorola Razr 70 Ultra with additional features as part of the series.

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