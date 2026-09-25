iPhone 17 Below Rs 80,000: Flipkart Teases Price Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale

Apple iPhone 17 could become available for less than Rs 80,000 during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days Sale. The e-commerce platform has started teasing some of its major smartphone deals ahead of the festive sale, with the iPhone 17 among the devices featured.

Flipkart's teaser shows the phone at a starting price of “Rs 7X,XXX”, indicating that it could cost somewhere below Rs 80,000. However, the exact price and the storage variant covered by the offer have not been disclosed yet.

iPhone 17 Flipkart Big Billion Days Price

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Flipkart has listed the iPhone 17 under its upcoming deals with a starting price of “Rs 7X,XXX”. This confirms that the effective price will be in the Rs 70,000 range, but the exact amount remains hidden for now. The teaser also carries an asterisk, which suggests that certain terms and conditions could apply to the advertised price. It is therefore not yet clear whether the sub-Rs 80,000 price will be the direct sale price or include additional offers.



How Much Does iPhone 17 Currently Cost?



Apple currently lists the iPhone 17 at Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,24,900 on Apple's official website. For comparison, Apple originally launched the iPhone 17 in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model in September 2025. This means the upcoming Flipkart deal could potentially bring the phone below even its original launch price.



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Big Billion Days Bank Offers



Flipkart will also offer additional payment benefits during the Big Billion Days Sale. According to Gadgets 360, customers will be able to get a 10 percent discount using select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The platform is also promoting other benefits such as welcome vouchers, cardless EMI and Flipkart Pay Later. However, the exact combination of offers applicable to the iPhone 17 has not been revealed yet.



iPhone 17 Specifications



The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Apple's A19 chip. For photography, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera. At the front, it gets an 18-megapixel Center Stage camera. Apple offers the phone with 256GB and 512GB storage options.



When Is Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026?



Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on October 9. Flipkart Black and VIP members will reportedly get early access to the sale 24 hours before the wider rollout.



The iPhone 17 could be one of the major smartphone deals during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale this year. Flipkart has confirmed through its teaser that the phone will be offered in the Rs 70,000 range, but the exact price is still under wraps. Buyers will have to wait for the final deal reveal to know the sale price and applicable bank offers.



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