India Win Compound Mixed Team Archery Gold At Asian Games, Beat South Korea In Shoot-Off

Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav won the compound mixed team archery gold at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, beating South Korea in a shoot-off.

The victory also secured India a berth at the Los Angeles Olympics, where the compound mixed team event will feature for the first time.

The final ended level at 157-157, and India won the shoot-off 20-19. Chikitha's nine had appeared to put the Koreans in control, but Sahil answered with a 10 to force the shoot-off.

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In the decider, Chikitha and South Korea's Park both scored 10s, though Park's arrow was closer to the centre. Sahil then also found a 10, leaving Choi needing a 9 or better to keep Korea alive. The Korean pair could not match it.

It was Chikitha's second gold of the Games, after she featured in the women's team win earlier in the day, while Sahil claimed his first. Chikitha, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam had beaten China 238-234 in the women's compound team final.

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The result continues India's strong record in compound archery at the Asian Games, after the country swept all four compound golds at Hangzhou, including the mixed team event.

It is India's eighth gold at these Games, taking the overall tally to 54 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronzes.

The final was tight throughout. Both archers opened with 10s, and India repeated the maximum in the second end. South Korea's Park Jungyoon and Choi Yonghee refused to fall away in the third end, but two more 10s from Chikitha and Sahil took India to 100-98 after 10 shots.



India still led 138-137 with two arrows left for each team, before the Koreans levelled the contest at 157-157.



The Indian pair had earlier reached the final by beating Thailand in the semifinal, where Sahil shot 79, the highest individual contribution, and Chikitha 77.



Sahil, a 25-year-old from Maharashtra, won the individual gold at the 2025 World University Games and a maiden World Cup medal in Shanghai.



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