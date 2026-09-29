India's Golden Women: Five Of Six Asian Games 2026 Golds Won By Female Athletes So Far

India has won six gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games so far, with women athletes playing a central role in five of those victories in Aichi-Nagoya.

Women's Cricket Team Opens India's Gold Account

India's gold-medal campaign began with the women's cricket team, which defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final to retain the title they won at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Suruchi And Kamaljeet Strike Shooting Gold

The country's second gold came in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where the pair of Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet combined to finish on top. The pair added India's first shooting gold of the Games.

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Kabaddi Delivers Double Gold

Kabaddi then produced two gold medals for India on the same day.

The women's team defeated Iran 37-34 in the final to defend its Asian Games title. Later, the men's team also beat Iran, winning 40-34 to retain its gold medal.

The two victories meant India completed a golden double in kabaddi at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Neeru Dhanda Creates History

Neeru Dhanda won India's fifth gold in the women's individual trap competition.

In the individual trap competition, Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

India won its first individual gold medal in the 2026 Games thanks to her triumph. The shooter had previously won silver in the women's trap team competition with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat.

Women's Relay Brings Sixth Gold

India's sixth gold came on Tuesday when the women's 4x400m relay team of Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj won the final in 3:29.69.

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Bahrain finished second in 3:30.21, while China took bronze in 3:31.02. The victory took India's overall medal tally to 51, including six gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals, according to the latest figures reported after the relay final.

The six gold medals underline the contribution of India's women athletes and teams at the Games, with women featuring prominently in five of the six gold-medal victories so far.

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