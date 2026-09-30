India Beat China 238-237 To Win Men's Compound Archery Gold

India completed a hat-trick of gold medals in compound archery at the Asian Games 2026 after the men's team defeated China 238-237 in the final in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.

The victory added another gold to India's impressive run in the compound archery events. The Indian women's and mixed compound teams had earlier defended their respective gold medals at the Games.

The Indian men's team featured Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Thirumuru. The trio recovered from an early setback to beat China by a single point and successfully defended the top prize.

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India Hold Nerve Against China

India trailed China by two points after the first two ends of the final. The deficit was reduced by one point at the end of the third end, keeping the Indian team within touching distance of the leaders.

China's Jiahao Liao then shot an eight in the fourth and final end. India responded with 10s, putting the pressure back on their opponents.

The Indian trio held their nerve and secured the gold medal with two Chinese shots still remaining, winning the final 238-237.

India Beat South Korea In Semifinal

Earlier on Wednesday, India had booked its place in the men's compound team final after edging past South Korea 234-233 in the semifinal.

The narrow semifinal victory set up a gold-medal clash against China, where the Indian team once again prevailed in a closely fought contest.

The men's team gold also completed India's hat-trick of compound archery gold medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, following the victories of the women's and mixed compound teams.

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