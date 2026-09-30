Golden Run Continues: India Bags Another Gold In Mixed Trap Shooting

India added another gold at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, as Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the mixed trap team event with a new Asian record in the final.

The pair finished on top with 34 points in the four-team final, a score described as an Asian record, according to India_AllSports. They had earlier qualified for the final with a total of 136, finishing behind China, Qatar and Iran in the qualification stage.

For Neeru, it is a second individual-level highlight in as many days. On Tuesday she won the women's individual trap gold, India's fifth of the Games, topping both qualification and the final in rainy conditions.

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She became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting, and had set an Asian record in qualification on her Games debut, missing only two of 30 targets. She also took silver on Tuesday in the women's trap team event with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer.

Kynan, born in 1991, brings experience to the pairing. He won gold in the men's trap team event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and bronze in the individual trap event. His earlier Asiad medals include team silvers in 2012, 2019 and 2023.

The shooting gold came on a day when India also won compound archery golds, with Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav beating South Korea in a shoot-off in the mixed team final.

The medal capped a memorable Asian Games campaign for 26-year-old Neeru, who had already made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an individual trap medal at the Games. She took gold with an Asian record, hours after helping India secure silver in the women's trap team event.

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