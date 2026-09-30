Prahaar Trailer X Reviews: 'Mind-Blowing' - Rajkummar Rao’s Ujjwal Nikam Act Impresses Netizens

The trailer of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam was released on Wednesday, giving a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as the renowned special public prosecutor. The courtroom drama touches upon some of the major cases handled by Nikam, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Soon after the trailer dropped, viewers took to X to share their reactions.
What Are Netizens Saying?
The Prahaar trailer has sparked positive reactions on X, with viewers impressed by Rajkummar Rao's performance as Ujjwal Nikam. The cast, courtroom drama and 26/11 storyline also received praise, with many calling the trailer “excellent” and “very interesting.”
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Damn Rajkumar has completely immersed himself as Mr Nikam- the mannerisms, the gait, the slight stutter and pause ,the voice modulation everything on point.— Perfectly Average (@manishtamancha) September 30, 2026
Also great ensemble.
Can always trust Avinash Arun..
Prahaar is gonna be FIRE ???????? https://t.co/Baw2LicZbt
Cant wait to witness this masterpiece— LAKSHAY SHARMA (@TheSharmaLakshh) September 29, 2026
Literally Rajkummar Rao. Jaideep Ahlawat. Sikander Kher. Lalit Prabhakar.
What a great lineup. #Prahaar trailer is ???? #Prahaar pic.twitter.com/jokYUO4w5U
#Prahaar looks very interesting— Sharadwat Mondal (@MondalSharadwat) September 30, 2026
By the way, the trailer was solid ????
It has the potential to do wonders at Box Office.
And also #RajkumarRao is going to give his best performance https://t.co/LR0MGWDHm4
This should work ????????— Filmy Duniya (@FilmyWorldd) September 30, 2026
EXCELLENT TRAILER ????????#Prahaar https://t.co/or30MrYMb8
Literal Goosebumps ????— Pritam Pal (@PritamPal187906) September 30, 2026
The 26/11 attacks are etched into Mumbai's memory, but the #Prahaar trailer takes us beyond the terror of 26/11 and into the courtroom, where #UjjwalNikam's fight for justice unfolded.#RajkummarRao looks remarkably convincing in the role. And this is… pic.twitter.com/fzvHvjgrTa
Maddock Films has got a WINNER in #Prahaar... What a powerful trailer! ????@RajkummarRao plays public prosecutor #UjjwalNikam in this legal battle surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai attack...— Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) September 30, 2026
Directed by #Killa and #PaatalLok fame Avinash Arun, and written by Sumit Roy, Vishal Tiwari… pic.twitter.com/Z6O69wvu3i
Some stories deserve to be remembered, and some sacrifices can never be forgotten. Best wishes to the entire team of ‘Prahaar' for bringing this chapter to the screen.— मयुर???? (@Mayur9R) September 30, 2026
Damn this trailer looks good— Shivam (@abhijeetyp5865) September 29, 2026
Excited to see Rajkummar Rao vs Jaideep Ahlawat court room fight in #Prahaar— Jaivardhan Chaudhary (@thefilmybwoy) September 29, 2026
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Reactions to Prahaar were largely positive, though some viewers had mixed opinions. While many appreciated the trailer, few also questioned its theatrical appeal, noting that 26/11 has already been explored extensively on screen, while another felt the film could work better on OTT.
#Prahaar trailer is quite impactful. The star cast is good too. And the director Avinash Arun knows his craft well.— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) September 30, 2026
My only concern is - will audience be excited to watch this story today? There has already been a lot of content around 26/11, be it films or shows. Let's see. pic.twitter.com/guNilm0wmi
#Prahaar Trailer is out and it's NOT a Theatre Worthy Movie. Prahaar trailer is indeed good, The Plot takes us through the Horror's of 26/11 But,— KBP Reviews???? (@KshitizCritic) September 30, 2026
It is more of OTT worthy movie and not theatre worthy. Additionally, Rajkumar Rao is looking complete MISFIT for this character. It… pic.twitter.com/4nJIbKn1xM
These so called critiques calling #Prahaar flop you all better leave your jobs if this movie becomes huge blockbuster— filmswala.kabir (@filmswalakabir) September 30, 2026
The trailer is good , performance seems very great so I think it'll perform good at box office #RajkummarRao #WamiqaGabbi #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/YSYzOmmSEg
#Prahaar trailer is mind-blowing. Rajkummar Rao just nailed it. Same with all other actors especially Lalit Prabhakar. Eagerly waiting. https://t.co/riopX0Qc4e— Hirak (@beinghd16) September 29, 2026
More About The Film
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a courtroom drama directed by Avinash Arun and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Rajkummar Rao stars as Ujjwal Nikam, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher and Tarun Sharma.
The film follows some of Nikam's most notable legal battles, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case and the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab. The trailer gives more focus to courtroom arguments, evidence and intense face-offs than action.
The trailer was launched at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the presence of Ujjwal Nikam and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026, during Dussehra.
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