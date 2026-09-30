Prahaar Trailer X Reviews: 'Mind-Blowing' - Rajkummar Rao’s Ujjwal Nikam Act Impresses Netizens

The trailer of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam was released on Wednesday, giving a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as the renowned special public prosecutor. The courtroom drama touches upon some of the major cases handled by Nikam, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Soon after the trailer dropped, viewers took to X to share their reactions.

What Are Netizens Saying?

The Prahaar trailer has sparked positive reactions on X, with viewers impressed by Rajkummar Rao's performance as Ujjwal Nikam. The cast, courtroom drama and 26/11 storyline also received praise, with many calling the trailer “excellent” and “very interesting.”

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Reactions to Prahaar were largely positive, though some viewers had mixed opinions. While many appreciated the trailer, few also questioned its theatrical appeal, noting that 26/11 has already been explored extensively on screen, while another felt the film could work better on OTT.

More About The Film

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a courtroom drama directed by Avinash Arun and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Rajkummar Rao stars as Ujjwal Nikam, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher and Tarun Sharma.

The film follows some of Nikam's most notable legal battles, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case and the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab. The trailer gives more focus to courtroom arguments, evidence and intense face-offs than action.

The trailer was launched at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the presence of Ujjwal Nikam and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026, during Dussehra.

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