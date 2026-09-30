Asian Games 2026: India Men's Squash Team Assures Medal After Beating Kuwait

India's men's squash team secured a medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Kuwait in the quarterfinals on Wednesday and booking its place in the semifinals.

The Indian team, comprising Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand, had entered the quarterfinal against Kuwait at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

India's victory means the men's team has assured itself at least a bronze medal in the team event. A place in the semifinals guarantees a podium finish in the competition.

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Abhay Singh Leads India's Charge

Abhay Singh played a key role for India in the quarterfinal as he defeated Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Tamimi.

Abhay has already enjoyed a strong campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. He had earlier reached the men's singles final after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan in the semifinals. He eventually finished with a silver medal in the singles event.

India Continues Strong Squash Campaign

India has enjoyed a productive Asian Games campaign in squash.

The men's team had started its team-event campaign with a 3-0 win over China in Pool A. Suraj Kumar Chand, Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar all registered wins to complete the clean sweep.

The women's team has also secured a medal after defeating Singapore 2-0 in its quarterfinal. Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna won their respective matches to send India into the semifinals.

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India has already won medals in the squash events at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar securing bronze in mixed doubles. Abhay Singh also won silver in men's singles, while Anahat Singh reached the women's singles final and clinched the silver medal.

With both the men's and women's teams now through to the semifinals, India has added further medals to its squash tally at the 2026 Asian Games.

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