Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Advance Booking Sees Strong Response, Crosses Rs 25.5-Crore Gross

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is seeing a good response in advance bookings ahead of its release on Friday. The film has already crossed the Rs 13-crore mark for Day 1, while bookings for its first four days have gone beyond Rs 25 crore.

Day 1 Advance Booking

The Ajay Devgn starrer has earned Rs 13.54 crore gross through advance bookings for Friday, October 2. Around 3.58 lakh tickets have been sold across 8,988 shows in 1,286 cinemas and 378 cities, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Maharashtra is the biggest contributor among states with Rs 4.4 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 3.13 crore and Gujarat at Rs 92.67 lakh.

Advance Booking For First Four Days

From October 2 to October 5, Drishyam 3 has already earned Rs 25.5-crore gross in advance sales. After excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 18.26 crore.

The total bookings currently include around 7.29 lakh tickets across 25,965 shows. Day 2 has contributed Rs 6.35 crore, while Day 3 stands at Rs 5.26 crore. Day 4 has recorded Rs 35.83 lakh in advance sales.

Among the different time slots on Day 1, evening shows have the highest occupancy at 18%. Morning and afternoon shows are at 17% each, while night shows have recorded 15% occupancy.

Formats And Languages

The Day 1 bookings are currently available only for Hindi 2D, which accounts for the entire Rs 13.04 crore gross. The average ticket price is around Rs 299. The film is currently not listed in premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE or EPIQ.

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What Is Drishyam 3 About?

The third film, Drishyam: The Conclusion, brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, who has managed to protect his family from the law in the first two instalments. This time, a new investigation threatens to expose the secrets he has kept hidden.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, who becomes involved in the new investigation. The cast also features includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the Hindi version is expected to follow its own storyline and ending, rather than directly following the Malayalam third instalment.

ALSO READ: Drishyam: The Conclusion Release: Plot, Cast, Recap, Where To Watch Previous Films And More

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