Argentina vs Benin Live Streaming, Telecast: Likely Lineups; When, Where To Watch On TV, Online In India?

A chapter that has defined Argentine football for more than two decades will come to an end when Lionel Messi plays his final match for Argentina against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

For Argentina, this will be much more than an international friendly. It will be the farewell of the player who became the country's record goalscorer, appearance holder and one of the most recognisable sporting icons in the world.

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Lionel Messi's Final Argentina Match

Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026, after Argentina's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time, but Messi's international legacy had already been secured.

The 39-year-old will now return to the Argentina squad for one final appearance. It will be his 208th and final international match for the Albiceleste. Before the farewell, Messi has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances for Argentina.

His journey with Argentina has included three FIFA World Cup finals. Messi led Argentina to the final in 2014, where they lost to Germany, before returning to the showpiece in 2022 and 2026.

The defining moment came in Qatar in 2022.

Messi scored twice against France in one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played, with Argentina eventually winning 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3. Messi lifted the World Cup for the first time, completing the trophy that had eluded him for much of his career.

Argentina's Recent Form

Argentina have already played two matches in this international window and won both in emphatic fashion. They began with a 4-0 victory over Bolivia in Córdoba. Lautaro Martínez, Nicolás Paz, Cristian Romero and José Manuel López scored for Lionel Scaloni's side.

They followed that with an even bigger statement, beating Burkina Faso 7-0 at the Monumental. Lautaro Martínez, an own goal, Gianluca Prestianni, Nicolás Paz, Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone were on the scoresheet.

Messi did not feature in either game, with the two matches being used to assess Argentina's squad before his final appearance.

Argentina vs Benin: Venue

The Argentina vs Benin match will be played at the Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Match Start Time

The Argentina vs Benin match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Argentina vs Benin: Predicted Lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez (GK); Agustín Giay, Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolás Paz; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Emiliano Martínez (GK); Agustín Giay, Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolás Paz; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez. Benin: Marcel Dandjinou (GK); Charlemagne Azongnitode, Mohamed Tijani, Yohan Roche, Tamimou Ouorou; Sessi D'Almeida, Imourane Hassane, Yamirou Ouorou; Junior Olaitan, Rodolfo Aloko, Aiyegun Tosin.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

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