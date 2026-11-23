Amid the recent buzz regarding the dangers of unfettered AI development, OpenAI's chief scientist Jakub Pachocki proposed a metric that developers could use to decide when to slow down on their development of a particular AI system.

'Perplexity' is intended to be used to measure the ability of an AI model to accurately predict the next token on average, with lower perplexity indicating a better prediction ability.

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A token is the most minute unit of text data that an AI can process, derived from breaking down larger clusters of information. Pachocki stated that 'Perplexity' can be used to create a set of universally agreed upon limits that AI developers cannot surpass until they are able to analyse and comprehend the AI's behaviour, as well as achieve a certain checkpoint.

"I ⁠further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, ​that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to ​understand and monitor AI behaviour achieves a certain concrete milestone," he stated.

He recommended that there be an initial threshold to be set for AI development with that threshold being crossed leading to additional defined benchmark criteria that need to be met in order for work to proceed.

"That is, I'd like an industry standard that specifies a first limit on development, measured by some key metric we can track across labs, and what concretely we'd need to achieve before going beyond it," Pachocki stated.

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Sam Altman agreed with the AI scientist regarding setting limits noting that OpenAI Labs agreed with the US White House Accords regarding upgrading the safety of their AI systems. He cited Perplexity as a way for the AI industry to do so. He further stated that Open AI was providing "a lot of transparency" regarding their progress during pre-training.

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