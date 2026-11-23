When ChatGPT became a cultural phenomenon during its late 2022 launch, BuzzFeed issued a press release saying it would now generate content using AI. The statement caused the company's stock to triple overnight. Multiple other companies issued similar press releases in the months after, resulting in a spike in their shares.

In February 2023, Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management wrote a piece titled “The AI Bubble of 2023”. That was the first time a mainstream commentator had called AI a bubble. Between Joshua's piece and a few months ago, NVIDIA shares rose over 10x, from $22 then to their recent high of $244.

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Bubbles, as George Soros points out, last longer than most rational investors expect them to. Which is why the ace trader's first instinct upon seeing a bubble is to buy.

Fast forward to end-2026, and the AI trade is in the news.

The Nasdaq Composite is down about 18% from its recent high. The fall would have been worse if it weren't for companies such as Apple. Exclude cash-generating frontliners such as Meta and Google, and the average pureplay AI stock is now down 53%.

In June 2026, I argued that the AI bubble would pop if the SpaceX listing bombed—the stock had a solid listing day, but fell close to 50% in the month after.

2027 will be a year of reckoning for Western AI companies. This will be driven by a series of factors: NVIDIA's troubles, rising anti-AI sentiment, an electricity shortage to power compute, China taking a lead with its open-source models, and funding drying up.

It is the last part -- funding – that will hurt the AI trade the most.

Because the AI bubble is different. Generally, most bubbles are purely financial phenomena, where inflows led by investors—individual and institutional—pile into the next big thing without any visibility into earnings, and capital appreciation is a function of valuation expansion.

In contrast, the AI bubble is capex-led rather than flows-led. Companies have seen a big jump in their earnings, and valuations are indeed moderate. In fact, after its recent correction, NVIDIA stock trades cheaper than many Indian IT companies on a P/E ratio basis.

AI companies have used capex to enter circular financing deals with one another. With NVIDIA in trouble, the trade will unwind nearly as fast as the ongoing decline in stock prices.

2027 will likely see the unwinding of circular financing, a further decline in stock prices, many smaller AI companies falling by the wayside, and possibly large-scale consolidation with only a handful left standing.

It will also be the most significant buying opportunity. But that opportunity will not be in the makers of AI—who will morph into utility companies (think railroads, electricity, refrigeration, and telecom companies of the past).

Just as the refrigeration boom created giants such as Coke and Pepsi, which used the technology to become global brands, it will be the companies harnessing the power of AI to disrupt their industries and create new ones that become long-term wealth creators.

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