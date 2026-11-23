Alice Huang, whose alleged relationship with former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang sparked a major controversy, is facing fresh scrutiny over her reported connections with Chinese intelligence officials. According to a report by The New York Times, US intelligence agencies have found evidence suggesting that Alice maintained contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) between early 2025 and mid-2026.

The reported contacts allegedly during the period in which she was involved with the billionaire technology executive. The revelations have raised concerns among American intelligence officials about a possible Chinese operation involving advanced semiconductor technology and restricted Nvidia chips.

US investigators are also examining the reported links between Alice's business partner, Kang Wei, and China's intelligence agencies. Kang, who was frequently introduced as her husband and had known Jensen Huang for nearly a decade, is also reportedly believed to have been aware of her alleged relationship with the former Nvidia chief.

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Authorities are investigating whether Alice had additional contacts with China's Ministry of Public Security and what role Kang may have played in the suspected network.

Nvidia Chips Under Scanner Over Alleged China Link

The investigation has expanded to Alice's company, Megaspeed, which reportedly acquired substantial quantities of advanced Nvidia chips through businesses operating across Southeast Asia.

According to intelligence cited by The New York Times, some of these semiconductors were supplied to regional data centres serving Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba. Investigators suspect that certain chips may have subsequently been transferred into China in violation of US export restrictions.

Officials are also examining possible links between the network and Chinese military contractors associated with the People's Liberation Army.

Trump Administration's Reported Awareness

The report further claims that Donald Trump's advisers briefed him on at least two occasions about Alice's alleged intelligence connections. However, the administration reportedly did not issue Jensen Huang a formal security warning.

Trump has publicly praised the former Nvidia chief and questioned whether Alice was actually a spy.

Where Is Alice Huang Now?

A Bloomberg report suggested that Alice may currently be living in Beijing. Singapore authorities, meanwhile, confirmed that she left the country in February and was subsequently barred from re-entering amid an investigation into Megaspeed's business activities.

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The Singapore probe reportedly concerned the movement of servers through the country to Malaysia, rather than her alleged intelligence connections.

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