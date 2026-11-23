Bisleri on Monday said it has yet to receive a notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) following media reports that the regulator had issued one over a water sample from the company's Goa plant.

In a statement, the packaged water maker said it had received no notice by email or in hard copy and had been unable to locate it on the regulator's website. The case concerns a batch produced at the Goa facility in September 2025, the company said.

FSSAI collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025, according to Bisleri. Five met all applicable standards in initial testing, while the sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

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Bisleri appealed on 22 November 2025, after which FSSAI sent the sample to a referral laboratory. The company said the laboratory found bromate within the prescribed limit but flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample.

Bisleri then commissioned a test of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which it said also found bromate within the prescribed limit. The company did not disclose a PAH result from that test.

Bisleri said it submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office in a letter dated 2 February 2026. It said it received no further communication after the submission and understood the matter to be closed.

The company said it would continue to cooperate with FSSAI and maintained that its water was safe to drink.

FSSAI Orders Prosecution Against Bisleri International

FSSAI on Sunday said it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International, as it found its sample of packaged drinking water "unsafe". In a social media post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis.

"The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said.

Upon appeal by the the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.

The findings of the lab established violations relating to unsafe food under the law. Hence, the FSSAI said it has granted sanction to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

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