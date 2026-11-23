American rapper, Swae Lee's performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival was interrupted after a concertgoer allegedly threw beer at the rapper. Videos circulating on social media show him stopping mid-performance, confronting the person and calling security to intervene.

According to videos circulating on social media, Swae Lee was performing shirtless when a drink was thrown at him from the audience. The rapper immediately stopped the music and asked his DJ to cut the sound. He appeared visibly angry and questioned the audience about the person who had thrown the drink.

In one of the circulating video clips, he can be heard confronting the audience member and warning that he would retaliate if someone threw beer at his face again. He subsequently instructed his security personnel to identify the individual and remove him from the venue.

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In one of the viral clips. Swae Lee can be heard shouting, "You gotta go!" He subsequently asked for a towel to wipe his face before resuming his performance. The incident occurred during the concluding night of the two day festival.

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The controversy escalated when the man accused of throwing the alcohol, identified as Samujjal Borah, shared an Instagram video denying that he was responsible for the action which caused the rapper to pause the show.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Borah claimed that he was wrongly identified and maintained that he was holding a brown cup, whereas the person who allegedly threw the drink had a blue cup.

He further claimed that he had presented evidence to the police as well as the festival organisers to establish that he was not involved. Borah also alleged that he was prevented from re-entering the concert venue despite explaining himself.

He described himself as a Swae Lee fan and stated that he would not disrespect an artist he admired. Swae Lee has not publicly responded to Borah's video at the time of publication.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual music and cultural event organised in Meghalaya. The 2026 edition was held over two days, November 20 and 21.

Marathi singer-songwriter Sanju Rathod also made a guest appearance before Swae Lee's performance and presented him with the Indian flag.

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