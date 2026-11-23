India and New Zealand played out a draw in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, November 23.

Despite building a massive first-innings lead, India failed to bowl out the hosts on the fifth and final day, with New Zealand finishing at 239/5 in their second innings after batting for 120 overs.

India had entered the final day in a strong position, needing eight wickets to secure victory. However, New Zealand's batters showed tremendous patience to keep the Indian bowling attack at bay and save the Test.

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The visitors had earlier declared their first innings at a mammoth total of 720/9, taking a 352-run lead after bowling New Zealand out for 368. India's total was their highest in a Test match outside India and the highest score recorded by any team in New Zealand.

KL Rahul led India's batting effort with a superb 136, while Rishabh Pant produced an attacking 128. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), Shubman Gill (98) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made significant contributions.

For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls scored a brilliant 175 not out in the first innings, while Glenn Phillips contributed 118. The pair helped the hosts recover after India had put them under pressure early in the innings.

In their second innings, New Zealand were given a tough examination by India's bowlers. Devon Conway scored 65, while Rachin Ravindra contributed 37 before both were dismissed on the final day. Tom Blundell also departed for 15, leaving the hosts five wickets down.

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However, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips held their ground through the final session, frustrating India's efforts to force a result. With the pair managing to survive the remaining overs, New Zealand finished at 239/5 after 120 overs, securing a draw.

India will now look to carry their batting dominance into the second and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin on November 27 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

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