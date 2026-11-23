Following September-quarter earnings, Nirmal Bang maintains its Underweight stance on the IT sector with Sell rating on large-cap IT Services and Hold rating on mid-cap and engineering R&D services. The brokerage highlights that AI related revenue is becoming increasingly visible across the industry, however, rising AI monetisation also needs to be assessed against the productivity-led deflation in traditional services, as the incremental revenue generated from AI deployments may not fully offset the decline in billable effort across legacy engagements.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Following September-quarter earnings, Nirmal Bang maintains its Underweight stance on the IT sector with Sell rating on large-cap IT Services and Hold rating on mid-cap and engineering R&D services.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The brokerage highlights that AI related revenue is becoming increasingly visible across the industry, however, rising AI monetisation also needs to be assessed against the productivity-led deflation in traditional services, as the incremental revenue generated from AI deployments may not fully offset the decline in billable effort across legacy engagements.

Underlying revenue growth across the large-cap IT services segment remains modest, while select mid-cap and specialised players continue to report relatively stronger growth. Deal activity is also uneven, with healthy large deal wins and order-book visibility at select players failing to translate into a broad-based acceleration in revenue. Longer decision cycles, pricing pressure, and delayed programme ramp-ups remain key risks to revenue conversion.

ALSO READ | Tata Consumer Products: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On Multiple Growth Triggers; Check Target Price

Margin pressures remain, as productivity benefits are increasingly shared with clients while service providers continue investing in AI capabilities and delivery transformation, reshaping pricing and commercial structures, particularly in effort-based contracts. At the same time, investments in specialised AI talent, platforms, partnerships, forward deployed engineering capabilities, subcontractors, and enterprise deployment infrastructure are increasing the cost of transitioning towards the new delivery model.

ER&D services face near-term OEM spending pressure, as Chinese competition, tariff-related uncertainty, and weak profitability are prompting global automotive manufacturers to restructure and rationalise engineering programmes. PV OEMs across Germany, France, the UK, and Japan are facing heightened competitive pressure, particularly from Chinese manufacturers, which have established benchmarks in product innovation, development speed, and cost competitiveness. In response, Western OEMs are undertaking workforce rationalisation, restructuring, cost optimisation, and programme reviews, with some engagements deferred, scaled down or cancelled.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang It.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.