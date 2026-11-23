Overall, AI adoption is expected to improve salesforce productivity, procurement efficiency, trade spend optimisation and innovation capabilities. These initiatives could support Tata Consumer's operating leverage through better resource utilisation, lower distribution costs and improved margins over the medium term.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Tata Consumer Products Ltd. to clock a compound annual growth rate of 10%/15%/20% in revenue/EBITDA/ PAT during FY26-28 and reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,330.

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Going forward, the company is expected to sustain its growth momentum by-

strengthening and accelerating growth across its Growth Portfolio, deepening its focus on premiumization and health and wellness products, driving growth in its core Salt and Tea businesses through the launch of more value-added offerings, improving its innovation-to-sales ratio, and leveraging AI across sales, distribution, procurement, manufacturing and marketing to enhance productivity, optimize costs and drive operating efficiencies.

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