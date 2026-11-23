OTT platforms are bringing a fresh lineup of movies and web series this week, offering viewers a mix of genres, including action, romance, thriller, comedy and drama. From superhero adventures such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Supergirl to the much-awaited Drishyam: The Conclusion, the lineup has something for different audiences.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Apple TV are among the platforms releasing new titles this week.

Here's a look at the movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week.

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Hanuman Ansh (SonyLIV)

Hanuman Ansh follows the journey of Neem Karoli Baba, played by Shobhinaw Satyaa. The film centres on a grieving boy who, after losing his mother, seeks divine intervention to reunite with her. His spiritual journey leads him to discover the values of selfless service, love and compassion.

Streaming from November 27.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Netflix)

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to make its OTT debut. Set four years after Doctor Strange's spell erases Peter Parker from everyone's memory, the film follows him as he begins developing painful and unpredictable new powers, prompting him to seek help from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). He soon joins forces with the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to stop a mysterious telepath, teenager Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), whose attempt to rescue her kidnapped sister triggers a destructive Hulk rampage. As Peter tries to calm Jean and prevent further chaos, he must also confront the consequences of his evolving abilities.

Streaming from November 26.

Supergirl (JioHotstar)

Based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series, the film follows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) as she travels across the galaxy with her dog, Krypto. Along the way, she joins forces with young alien Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) to track down Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), who killed Ruthye's family and harmed Krypto.

Streaming from November 26.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion (Netflix)

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion is finally set to make its OTT debut following a successful run in Indian theatres. The film follows Crime Branch officer SP Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat), who uncovers fresh evidence in Sam's murder case and reopens the investigation, putting Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family under scrutiny once again. This puts Vijay Salgaonkar played by Ajay Devgn and his family under scrutiny once again. With the police closing in, Vijay must devise another plan to protect his loved ones, setting the stage for an intense battle of wits.

Streaming from November 27.

The Mosquito Bowl (Netflix)

Set in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack, the film follows four college football stars who enlist in the US Marine Corps. As they navigate the realities of war, they discover the meaning of brotherhood and the challenges of military life.

Streaming from November 25.

Blade Runner 2099 (Amazon Prime Video)

The sci-fi series is set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. The series follows fugitive Cora played by Hunter Schafer, who assumes a new identity as a Blade Runner in a desperate attempt to escape her past. She joins forces with Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, to hunt down a runaway whose secret threatens to disrupt their city.

Streaming from November 25.

Nine To Six (Amazon Prime Video)

The Korean series follows Kang Yi-ji (Park Min-young), a workaholic senior manager at an automobile company who has little interest in romance or marriage. However, her seemingly settled life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Han Sun-woo (Yook Sung-jae), a sincere intern passionate about jewellery design, and Park Hyun-tae (Go Soo), an ideal boss who admires her professional abilities.

Streaming from November 25.

Way of the Warrior Kid (Apple TV)

Middle schooler Marc (Jude Hill) struggles with bullying, academics and making friends. His life takes an unexpected turn when his uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL recovering from an injury, arrives to stay with him and his mother. Jake introduces Marc to a programme inspired by military training to help him build confidence, discipline and resilience.

Streaming from November 25.

Delhi 2021 (ZEE5)

Set against the backdrop of Delhi's devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film follows a group of strangers whose lives intersect as hospitals and patients grapple with severe shortages of oxygen and beds. The ensemble cast includes Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Gulshan Grover, Sushmita Mukherjee and Sonali Kulkarni.

Streaming from November 25.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 (Netflix)

Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) find themselves on opposing sides at the beginning of the new season. However, buried secrets and new enemies soon bring them back together, drawing them into another dangerous game of power and deception.

Streaming from November 26.

Dhai Chaal (JioHotstar)

The film follows college student Mayur (Gagan Arora), who finds himself navigating the ruthless world of politics. As he pursues his ambitions, his relationships and loyalties are put to the test, with every alliance coming at a price.

Streaming from November 27.

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