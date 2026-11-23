Wall Street's premarket bets are pointing to a sharp rebound on Monday, Nov. 23, as US equity futures jumped after all three major averages settled on Friday in correction territory. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 853 points, or 1.8%. S&P 500 futures added 2.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 3%. AI-linked and technology stocks were in sharp focus in premarket trading, with the sector moving higher following last week's sell-off. Last week, major indices tumbled as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors, despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday.

Dow E-minis were last up 971 points, or 2.01%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 192 points, or 2.77%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 862.75 points, or 3.43%.

Nasdaq 100 futures climbs 3% in premarket trade: Three key drivers fueling the premarket rally:

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1. Chip stocks climb ahead of opening bell

Nvidia soared 6%, getting a boost after US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post he hopes Nvidia's board rehires Jensen Huang as CEO. Other artificial intelligence-adjacent names also moved higher. Micron Technology added 4% in premarket trading and Advanced Micro Devices was up 3%.

Nvidia's premarket rebound follows a more than 40% slump in the stock over the past month, as Jensen Huang was ousted as CEO of the company he founded after he admitted to having an extramarital affair with a woman US intelligence reportedly believes to be a Chinese spy.

2.Anthropic shares rally in premarket trade

The AI lab rose earlier in pre-trading by more than 4% but was flat, ahead of its third day of trading following its initial public offering on Thursday. The chip giant was up more than 8%. Anthropic raised a record $93.5 billion in its IPO and an additional $26 billion from tech giants that bought at the offer price. The stock gained 17% in its debut on Thursday, before closing 8.5% down on Friday.

3. Neocloud, data centres support Nasdaq

Neocloud ⁠and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 7.4%, IREN gained 8%, Nebius advanced 9.4%, Applied Digital added 8.3%, and Core Scientific rose 6.6%.

Last week, major indexes tumbled as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors, despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday. By the end of the rout last week, which was the worst weekly decline for the Nasdaq Composite and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025, all three of the major averages were in correction territory, and the Nasdaq turned negative for the year. The Nasdaq-100 index ended Friday in bear market territory on an intraday basis, but was just shy of that mark based on the decline from its closing high on Oct. 6.

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