Pregnancy can bring significant financial responsibilities, particularly for women from economically weaker households. The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a Government of India maternity benefit scheme, provides cash assistance to eligible pregnant and lactating women. The scheme supports maternal health, partially compensates for wage loss, and encourages timely health check-ups and child immunisation.

Here's what eligible women should know:

What is PMMVY?

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The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana provides financial assistance to eligible pregnant women and lactating mothers. Launched across India in 2017, it is now implemented under Mission Shakti.

How much money can women receive?

For the first living child, eligible beneficiaries can receive Rs 5,000 in two instalments. For the second child, if the child is a girl, eligible women can receive Rs 6,000 in a single instalment.

When is the Rs 5,000 paid?

The first child benefit is linked to pregnancy registration, antenatal care, childbirth registration and the baby's initial immunisation. The first instalment is Rs 3,000, while the second is Rs 2,000 after the required conditions are fulfilled.

Who can apply?

PMMVY primarily covers women from socially and economically disadvantaged sections. This includes women with BPL ration cards, SC/ST women, women with disabilities, e-Shram card holders, MGNREGA job-card holders and women with annual family income below Rs 8 lakh, among other categories.

Is Aadhaar required?

The beneficiary's Aadhaar is used for the scheme and payments are made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to an Aadhaar-seeded bank or post-office account. However, the husband's Aadhaar is not mandatory under PMMVY 2.0.

How can women apply?

Eligible women can apply through their nearest Anganwadi worker or ASHA worker. Self-registration is also available through the PMMVY portal.

What documents are needed?

Applicants generally need their Aadhaar number, Mother and Child Protection (MCP/RCHI) card and a document establishing their eligibility, such as an e-Shram card, MGNREGA job card, BPL ration card or income-related document.

The scheme is intended not just as financial support but also to encourage women to seek timely antenatal care, complete immunisation and prioritise their health and that of their child.

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