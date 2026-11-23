Deepika Padukone stepped into Bollywood with Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan. But not many know that she enrolled in a three-month acting course at Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, in Mumbai before entering the film industry.

During a panel discussion at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Anupam recalled an interesting incident from her time as a student. He revealed how an acting exercise, meant to help her understand the importance of practising her craft, left the actress frustrated and almost in tears.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Deepika, who was already a well-known model when she joined the second batch of the acting school, was used to doing things in a polished and graceful manner. Anupam Kher felt that this sometimes made her performances look less convincing.

Also Read: Is This Ranveer Singh's Zombie Apocalypse World? Leaked 'Pralay' Video Goes Viral

Recalling her time at the institute, Anupam said, “Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability.”

Anupam Kher Asked Deepika Padukone To Play A Maid

The veteran actor then shared how he once asked Deepika to play a house help who had to sweep the floor. Watching her perform, Anupam said he felt that the actress was doing it too much charm and wanted her to understand how the job was done in real life.

To demonstrate this, he called his house help into the classroom and asked her to sweep the floor. He recalled, “One day, I was taking the class and told her to play a maid, who has to just sweep the floor. She was doing that also with a charm. Then, I called my home maid and asked her to sweep the floor. She did it with total conviction.”

The exercise did not end there. The actor further revealed that he asked Deepika to keep repeating the exercise until her performance looked convincing.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War To Feature Sunidhi Chauhan's Bold Song 'Love Me Like A Dog'

“I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it. She was frustrated initially, and almost had tears in her eyes. But, she did it and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practice, and yet be street smart to get work,” Anupam concluded.

Deepika made her acting debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007, starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which marked her entry into Bollywood, went on to become a blockbuster and established her as one of the leading actresses in the industry.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.