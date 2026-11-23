Paolo Bulgari, the Italian jeweller who helped transform his family's jewellery business into a global luxury brand, has died in Rome aged 89.

His family confirmed the news, remembering him as "the greatest jeweller of our time". As Chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984, Bulgari played a key role in its international expansion and diversification beyond jewellery into watches, perfumes, leather goods and luxury hotels.

In an online tribute, Bvlgari described him as a "true creative soul" who left an indelible mark on the jewellery industry.

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"Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specialising in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world's leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style," the company said.

The brand's origins date back to the late 19th century, when Paolo's grandfather, Sotirios Voulgaris, left his native Paramythia, a Greek mountain village known for its silver jewellery, and eventually settled in Rome, where he opened a shop. He later adapted his surname to Bulgari to reflect its Italian spelling.

Paolo joined the family business shortly after leaving school and developed expertise in precious gemstones. The Bulgari family helped move away from the delicate aesthetic associated with traditional Parisian jewellery houses, favouring bold gemstones, rich yellow gold, generous proportions and unexpected colour combinations.

The brand's creations became favourites among royalty and Hollywood celebrities, including Diana, former Princess of Wales, Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn. Its celebrity clientele later included Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Rihanna.

Beyond his business and creative achievements, Bulgari was also recognised for mentoring emerging designers.

"He poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers," the company said in its tribute. "Thank you, Mr. Paolo, your legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come."

His creative philosophy was captured in his own words, shared by the company in its tribute: "Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never."

In 2011, the Bulgari family sold its controlling stake in the company to French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a deal valued at approximately 3.7 billion euros.

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LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault also offered his condolences, describing Bulgari as a key architect of the brand's success who helped preserve its Italian spirit and deep-rooted Roman heritage.

In 2019, Bulgari and his wife established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation to support young people through education and vocational training in disadvantaged neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Rome.

His funeral will take place on Monday, 23 November, at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome.

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