Pizza Hit has been the fast-food chain synonymous with memories of our childhood birthday parties to now being a hangout zone where we get to fulfil our cravings on cheat-day! With over seven decades of sustained and ongoing operations across the world, the global restaurant chain just lost its anchor, the man who started it all. Dan Carney, the co-founder of Pizza Hut, has died at the age of 95. Dan co-founded Pizza Hut with his late brother Frank Carney almost 70 years ago.

However, the story begins with a $600 loan that Dan borrowed from his mother long back in 1958. The then-26-year-old Carney and his younger brother Frank borrowed $600 from their mother and opened a small pizza parlor in Wichita, Kansas, where they bet on an Italian dish that most Americans had barely heard of at the time. Almost seven decades later, that modest gamble has become one of the most recognizable restaurant empires on the planet.

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Following his death, the tale of what Carney chose to do with his success is capturing global attention by business leaders. Carney leaves behind a dual legacy as both a fast-food pioneer and a tireless benefactor to his hometown, according to an obituary published by Wichita State University. He died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 13, 2026 and was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. The cause of his death was not specified.

From A $600 Gamble To A Global Empire

Dan and Frank Carney opened the doors to their first Wichita restaurant in 1958. However, just one year after opening, they began franchising the concept, whihc was a pioneering move that fueled rapid growth across the US. By 1970, Pizza Hut had crossed international borders. Seven years after that, with nearly 4,000 restaurants operating nationwide, the Carneys sold the chain to PepsiCo in a massive 1977 deal reported at $300 million to $310 million, according to Fox Business.

The landmark transaction cemented the Carney brother's place in American business history and set the stage for their future ventures. However, reported say that the reported $310 million was the value of the company's sale, not Dan Carney's individual net worth. Apart from his business achievements, Dan was also known for his charitable activities and contributions to the Wichita community.

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Even as Pizza Hit hit a massive scale, Carney never accepted solo credit and emphasized the collective effort behind the brand. As per Fox Business, when the original brick building of the restaurant was relocated to the Wichita State University campus and reopened as the Pizza Hut Museum in 2018, Carney noted that the landmark honored not just the founding brothers, but the early franchisees who "shared risks and ambition in building a global organization."

A Lifelong Commitment To His Hometown

Even after selling the business that made him famous, Carney remained deeply rooted in Wichita, channeling his time and assets in civic life. Over the course of his life, he served on more than 35 business, church, educational, and community boards, as per Fox Business. Among his most remembered commitments was his tenure as chairman of the board for the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas, a role he held for more than 50 years.

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His philanthropy was guided by a simple philosophy noted in his obituary: "Giving back is the real measure of accomplishment; making a difference in the lives of others is the most meaningful evaluation of success." Wichita State University honored Carney in an obituary, remembering him as a visionary entrepreneur whose worldwide impact stretched beyond the restaurant industry. The university highlighted a quote that captured his dedication to civic duty: "When you win at something, you owe something back to the community."

Carney's Family

Beyond his boardrooms and charitable work, Carney was a dedicated family man. He married his college sweetheart, Beverly Singleton, in 1954, and the two raised six children together until her passing in 1998. In 2001, he married Gayla Wagnon Coulter. Carney is survived by his wife, Gayla; five children; three stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren, along with extended relatives—and a hometown forever shaped by a $600 leap of faith.

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