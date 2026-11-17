A school worried that pupils might skip class to play Grand Theft Auto 6 on launch day has come up with a novel solution: the chance to win a gaming gift card.

The game arrives on Thursday, November 19, the same day many students at Belfast Boys' Model School are due to take a GCSE maths exam, BBC News reported. In a letter to parents, the school made its position clear. “Activities such as playing Grand Theft Auto can wait until the weekend,” it said.

Then, on Monday, came the incentive. Two 70 Pound gift cards for PlayStation or Xbox will be given away in a draw, and only pupils present in school on both Thursday and Friday will be in the running.

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Exam Day Clash

The maths paper falls on Thursday for the entire Year 11 group and some Year 12 students, according to the letter, which was reported by The Nolan Show. It urged parents to make sure their children come in, stating, “Good attendance is one of the strongest indicators of academic success.”

Principal Mary Montgomery said her main concern was the exam and making sure the boys were ready for it. “The results at GCSE have been fantastic in recent years and we want to continue that success for the boys,” she said. While the letter did mention the game's launch as a possible distraction, she said the vouchers were the pupils' own idea.

Pupils Behind The Plan

The head boy backed this up. “The idea came from us as pupils,” he said. Students wanted to mark International Men's Day by raising money for a charity supporting male victims of domestic violence, he explained, and that meant getting as many boys into school as they could.

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He added that gaming helps pupils relax and deal with exam pressure.

Former principal Kathleen O'Hare described the letter as “very wise”, saying the game's enormous fan base could leave parents under heavy pressure. Ulster Unionist Party councillor Pete Wray warned that even one missed day can leave some young people worried about returning, which can snowball into bigger problems.

Why GTA 6 Matters

The new game lands 13 years after GTA 5, whose 2013 release gave rise to the phrase “GTA Flu” after reports of widespread sick leave. GTA 5 has since sold nearly 230 million copies.

With development costs estimated at over $1 billion (£866 million), no game has cost more to make. GTA 6 is set in Leonida, a fictional version of Florida, and introduces Lucia as the series' first playable female lead in 3D, alongside her partner Jason.

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