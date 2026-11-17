Anthropic may increase the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) above the previously quoted range of $70-$78, according to a news report on Tuesday. The company behind the Claude large language model (LLM) might also close its subscription window and record total bids by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The company will list on the Nasdaq US stock exchange and will be available for trade on Nov. 19.

ALSO READ: Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Fall Before Nvidia Earnings, Anthropic IPO

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

This development comes after it was oversubscribed nearly seven times more shares than what it is offering. The company is looking to raise up to $64.4 billion in funds via the IPO, which has become one of the most anticipated issues of the year. The IPO is slated to give the company a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion. Price band for the AI lab's IPO has been fixed at $70-$78 per share.

A separate $26 billion private placement involving strategic investors could take the total fundraising to as much as $90.4 billion.

This includes commitments from tech giants like Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), alongside other investors such as Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Certain board members and affiliated entities have also indicated interest in purchasing up to $303 million worth of shares.

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products. Recent figures indicate Anthropic's run-rate revenue skyrocketed by $10 billion within just a month to reach about $81 billion.

ALSO READ: Anthropic IPO Is Nearly 7 Times Oversubscribed. Can Indian Investors Get A Piece?

The company made the announcement of the revenue amount along with the total figure of committed expenditures of nearly $900.9 billion, indicating high costs of infrastructure and computing requirements for its AI business.

According to the company's disclosures, Anthropic's run-rate revenue increased from approximately $71 billion as of Sept. 30 to $81 billion a month later.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.