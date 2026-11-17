Kolkata recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six Indian cities, with a reading of 255, placing it in the 'Poor' category. Mumbai followed with an AQI of 194, while New Delhi recorded a reading of 180.

Chennai reported an AQI of 182, followed by Hyderabad at 166 and Bengaluru at 142. All five cities, except Kolkata, recorded air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

Delhi's air quality has also shown an improvement, providing some relief to residents. In a related development, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after a sustained improvement in pollution levels.

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India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

City AQI Kolkata 255 Mumbai 194 Chennai 182 New Delhi 180 Hyderabad 166 Bengaluru 142

GRAP-III Restrictions Revoked In Delhi-NCR

The CAQM's decision to withdraw GRAP Stage III restrictions came after Delhi's daily average AQI improved to 204 on Tuesday, November 17.

However, the withdrawal of Stage III restrictions does not mean that all pollution-control measures have been lifted. Restrictions under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain in force across Delhi-NCR.

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is a measure of air pollution and how it may affect health. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India has six categories for the readings of AQI.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'Good' and readings between 51 and 100 are 'Satisfactory'. The ‘Moderate' category ranges between 101 and 200, followed by ‘Poor' (201-300), ‘Very Poor' (301-400) and ‘Severe' (401-500).

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Among the six cities, Kolkata was the only one in the 'Poor' category. New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad recorded air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

According to CPCB's classification, moderate air quality may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases such as asthma, as well as children and older adults. Poor air quality may cause breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure.

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