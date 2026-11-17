Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has joined the online buzz around the next James Bond, with a cheeky remark that put his own state ahead of the world's most famous spy.

Sarma was responding to a post by the official James Bond account on X, @007, which declared, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.” Quoting the post, the Chief Minister approved of the choice, but said Assam had better agents of its own.

“Great choice in Mr. Pattinson but Assam's 007s are way better- no show, just pure excellence and patriotism AND they don't take 25 films to finish a mission,” he wrote.

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The quip appeared to poke fun at the long-running film franchise, which has produced more than two dozen films over the decades. Sarma's post was accompanied by a video around half a minute long.

The Chief Minister did not say in the post who he was referring to as “Assam's 007s”.

Pattinson, known for his roles in the Twilight films and The Batman, takes over as Bond following the official announcement on the franchise's X handle.

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Who Are ‘Assam's 007s'?

Sarma's post was accompanied by a 33-second video styled like a film sequence. The clip shows the Chief Minister walking with police personnel by his side, shot in a dramatic, cinematic manner reminiscent of a spy thriller.

The Chief Minister did not spell out who he meant by “Assam's 007s”. Given the video, the remark could be read as a reference to his government and its security set-up, or to the state police personnel who appear alongside him. Some may also see it as a nod to the Assam Police's Special Task Force, an elite unit his government revived in 2023.

Either way, the post drew a contrast between the long-running Bond franchise and what Sarma described as Assam's no-frills approach of “pure excellence and patriotism”.

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