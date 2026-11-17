Jensen Huang's family secured a staggering $10.5 billion wealth transfer months before a personal scandal engulfed the Nvidia co-founder and ended his three-decade tenure as CEO.

According to a Barron's analysis of US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, Huang and his wife, Lori, completed the transfer of nearly 60 million Nvidia shares into the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust on March 18 this year.

The transfer marked the culmination of a decade-long estate-planning strategy that allowed the family to move billions of dollars in wealth to the next generation without incurring federal estate taxes.

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The strategy relied on grantor-retained annuity trusts, commonly known as GRATs. These financial instruments allow wealthy individuals to transfer the appreciation in an asset to their beneficiaries while retaining scheduled annuity payments. When structured as zeroed-out GRATs, they can also avoid using the individual's federal gift and estate tax exemption.

The Huangs established four such trusts on March 16, 2016, a month after Huang spoke enthusiastically about the potential of artificial intelligence during an Nvidia earnings call.

Two trusts were designed to run for four years, while the other two had an unusually long 10-year term. The latter were initially funded with approximately $51 million worth of Nvidia shares. The bet paid off spectacularly as Nvidia emerged as a dominant player in the global AI chip market.

According to Barron's, the two 10-year trusts were worth more than $190 million by May 2017 and crossed $1 billion by 2021. Their value doubled again over the next two years before the trusts terminated as scheduled in March 2026.

By then, the shares transferred to the irrevocable trust were valued at more than $10.5 billion. Estate-planning experts consulted by Barron's described the outcome as an extraordinary success. Joshua Caswell, a Boston-based trust and estates attorney at Rubin & Rudman, said he had not seen a transfer of this magnitude.

The trusts' beneficiaries were not identified in the SEC filing. However, the Huangs have two adult children, Madison and Spencer, both of whom work at Nvidia.

The timing of the transfer has drawn particular attention given the developments that followed. In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly flagged concerns about the counterintelligence risks associated with Huang's alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, according to The New York Times.

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Subsequent reports alleged relationships with two Nvidia employees. Huang stepped down as CEO last week, triggering a leadership crisis and adding pressure on Nvidia shares. The stock has fallen more than 12% since the trusts concluded in March, as of Monday midday, according to Barron's.

Had the transfer been delayed, the subsequent decline could have reduced the value passed on to the family's heirs.

Andrew Schiff, partner and CEO at TritonPoint Wealth, told Barron's that a prolonged downturn could materially affect the appreciation ultimately received by beneficiaries.

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