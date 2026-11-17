A team of forensic experts has presented new findings in London challenging the official ruling that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, arguing that the evidence is more consistent with homicide.

The investigation was led by Michael Freeman, a consultant in forensic medicine and epidemiology, alongside Anders Eriksson, a professor of forensic pathology at Umeå University, and cognitive neuroscientist Itiel Dror.

The team said its assessment found no evidence that Epstein had died by hanging while in custody. Its conclusions directly challenge the official determination by the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

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The presentation also stated that there were "no non-hanging-related bruises or other injuries anywhere on the body", describing Epstein's body as "pretty much pristine".

After examining autopsy documentation and photographic reconstructions, the researchers argued that the injuries were consistent with a physical altercation rather than suicide, CNN reported.

"The ligature marks are most consistent with homicidal strangulation from behind, most likely using a narrow knotted fabric ligature," the presentation, delivered at Middle Temple, a London legal society, stated.

However, New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reiterated to CNN on Monday that it stands by its original determination that Epstein died by suicide through hanging.

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found hanging inside his cell at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center. According to reports, no photographs were taken of him while he was still hanging or showing the precise position of his body when it was discovered.

Epstein had been placed on suicide watch earlier that month but was taken off it on July 24, weeks before his death.

Following the initial determination of suicide, announced about a week after his death, Epstein's legal team expressed dissatisfaction with the findings and called for a closer investigation into the circumstances at the jail.

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Separate investigations by the FBI and the Justice Department's Inspector General produced millions of documents examining Epstein's final hours. However, the findings did little to quell conspiracy theories surrounding his death.

A chronic technical issue, documented in a 2023 Justice Department report, meant that surveillance cameras outside Epstein's Special Housing Unit cell did not capture footage that night.

The circumstances surrounding Epstein's placement on suicide watch also remained unclear. According to a psychologist's report dated July 24, the day after an alleged suicide attempt, Epstein explicitly stated: "I have no interest in killing myself."

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