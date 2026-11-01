Trump Loses $10 Billion Libel Suit Over WSJ Report On 'Bawdy' Birthday Note To Jeffrey Epstein

US President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Wall Street Journal over a report of Trump's "bawdy" birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein was dismissed by a Judge on Saturday.

Trump had filed the $10 billion lawsuit against Murdoch after the publication published a news story delving into the details of the President's alleged 2003 letter to notorious sex offender Epstein, which purportedly featured a drawing of a naked woman.

Murdoch is the founder of News Corp, the establishment that owns WSJ. The report fanned flames of controversy for the Republican President, who drew flak from both Democrats and his own party.

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Notably, the Republican Party called for the full release of the Epstein files and rejected Trump's attempts to thwart minimise the event as fake.

Judge Darrin Gayles tossed aside Trump's lawsuit with Prejudice during Saturday's hearing. This means that Trump cannot file an amended version of the suit, the way he had done back in April when the same judge had dismissed an initial version of it.

In his ruling, Gayles underlined that Trump had failed to establish that the defendants "acted with actual malice", both times that Trump tried to argue for the defamation claims.

Last year, a copy of Trump's alleged birthday exchange with Epstein was released by the House Oversight Committee, detailing some particularly lewd and obscene statements.

"We have certain things in common," said Donald, to which Jeffrey responds: "Yes, we do, come to think of it."

"Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" asked Donald.

"As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you," said Jeffrey.

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret," the note ends, followed by Trump's signature, which is positioned as pubic hair on the nude outline.

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Donald Trump's Mention In The Epstein Files

Claims of abuse linked to parties at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate were mentioned in the Epstein Files released back in January 2026, with the US President named in internal summaries. The files indicate that Trump hosted parties at Mar-a-Lago that were attended by high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

One summary states: “[redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 25 years ago in NJ [New Jersey]. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred and that the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”

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