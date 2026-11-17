Nine Indian cities have featured in the list of the world's 10 most polluted cities, with Bathinda in Punjab recording the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 446. Saharsa in Bihar followed closely with an AQI of 444, while Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh ranked third at 416.

The list also features cities from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal. Daqing in China's Heilongjiang province is the only city outside India to make it to the top 10, ranking fourth with an AQI of 347.

According to the ranking, eight cities were marked in the 'Hazardous' category, while the remaining two were listed under 'Severe'.

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Bathinda recorded an AQI of 446, with its pollution level listed as 20 times above the standard value. Saharsa also stood at 20 times above the standard, while Kanpur was listed at 19 times above it.

World's 10 Most Polluted Cities

Here is the list of the world's 10 most polluted cities, along with their AQI readings and status:

The AQI readings mentioned above were recorded as of 8:14 PM on November 17, 2026.

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

One of the main pollutants used to evaluate air quality is particulate matter.

Fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less are known as PM2.5, while particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less are classified as PM10.

These particles can enter the respiratory system when inhaled. PM2.5 is particularly concerning because its smaller size allows it to travel deep into the lungs.

Prolonged exposure to high concentrations of particulate matter can worsen existing heart and lung conditions and cause breathing difficulties.

Who Should Be Careful?

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Air pollution poses a greater risk to children, older adults and people with heart-related illnesses, asthma and other respiratory conditions.

When air quality reaches hazardous levels, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health complications.

Residents in cities reporting high pollution levels should monitor local air quality updates and limit extended outdoor activities, particularly when pollution levels remain elevated.

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