A day after stepping out in bold red, Kavya Maran switched to an all-white look as she and husband Anirudh Ravichander hosted their second wedding reception in Chennai on Sunday.

The couple's first reception had taken place in the city on Saturday, November 21. Sunday's party drew just as many famous faces, with actors, directors and a cricketing legend among those who turned up to wish the newlyweds.

Kavya's White Gown

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO had chosen a high-necked scarlet-red outfit for Saturday's reception. For the second evening, she went for a floor-length white gown with a sweetheart neckline and delicate sleeves that slipped off her shoulders.

ALSO READ | Alka Yagnik Says Yes To Subhash Ghai's Concert After Staying Away From Public Events

Silver and white beads, shimmering sequins and raised 3D flowers covered the gown, adding texture and sparkle to the outfit.

Her only standout piece of jewellery was a glittering diamond choker, with the rest of her accessories kept to a minimum. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in soft waves.

Anirudh's Black-And-White Look

The music composer went monochrome to match. His outfit centred on a crisp white blazer, single-breasted and finished with satin peak lapels, cut to a tailored fit.

Beneath it, Anirudh stuck to black, wearing a shirt with a deep V-neck, a waistcoat in the same shade and well-fitted trousers.

ALSO READ | 'Returning A Stolen Wallet': Influencer's Dig At Celebrity Frenzy Over William, Kate's India Visit Goes Viral

Who Attended

Among the first to catch attention were Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who came to the event together and stopped to pose for photographs with the couple. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also attended, and Ramya Krishnan joined them soon after.

Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the guests too. When the two stars met at the venue, they embraced each other warmly.

Cricketer MS Dhoni also made an appearance. In pictures from the reception, he can be seen in conversation with Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

The event also brought together some of the biggest names behind the camera, including filmmakers Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Shankar.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput Add Stardust To Earthshot Prize Awards 2026

Married In Greece

Kavya and Anirudh exchanged vows at an intimate wedding in Greece on November 11.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.