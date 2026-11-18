It was an evening of glitz and glamour in Mumbai as Bollywood celebrities arrived in style for the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 on Tuesday, November 17. With Prince William and Kate Middleton in attendance, the prestigious ceremony brought together some of the biggest names from the worlds of cinema, fashion and music.

Among the celebrities spotted on the green carpet were Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and Ishaan Khatter. Filmmakers and other well-known personalities, including Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao and Mira Rajput, were also present.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Karan Johar, who hosted the ceremony, was joined by comedian Zakir Khan and singer Shreya Ghoshal, among others. International stars Simone Ashley and Rami Malek were also part of the star-studded evening.

Also Read: Essence Of Ram Runs In Blood Of Every Indian, Irrespective Of Religion: Javed Akhtar

While the awards celebrated global efforts to tackle environmental challenges, the green carpet became a fashion spectacle, with several celebrities making striking style statements. Black and gold emerged as popular choices, while some stars opted for rich jewel tones and elegant ivory ensembles.

What Celebrities Wore To The Earthshot Prize Awards 2026

Alia Bhatt

The actress brought Victorian-era glamour to the green carpet in a dramatic black-and-gold gown. Featuring intricate gold detailing and a billowing silhouette, the ensemble was paired with a matching dupatta. Her sleek hairstyle complemented the regal aesthetic, giving the overall look a striking finish.

Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista embraced a rich, traditional aesthetic in a deep green saree featuring floral detailing. She paired the custom outfit by designer Anamika Khanna with a striking emerald-green velvet jacket, which featured broad gold-embellished borders. A statement emerald necklace and matching earrings completed her regal ensemble.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput made a striking appearance in an electric-blue satin gown featuring a draped, sleeveless silhouette and a cut-out detail at the waist. The gathered detailing around the midriff added structure to the outfit, while the floor-length skirt and minimal accessories kept the look elegant.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Ramayana actress opted for a black sequinned saree featuring intricate wavy embellishments in bronze, gold and other colours. She paired the glittering drape with statement drop earrings and a sleek updo, allowing the saree to take centre stage.

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal brought a pop of colour to the occasion in a red floor-length gown. The singer arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar brought his signature flair to the green carpet in an all-black tuxedo as he took on hosting duties for the evening. He gave the classic formal look an interesting twist with a broad metallic silver lapel. A black bow tie, rectangular glasses and polished shoes completed his ensemble.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar chose a romantic, vintage-inspired look in an ivory ensemble. The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice, sheer lace sleeves and a delicate lace overlay. She paired it with matching trousers, layered gold necklaces and a tiny embellished handbag, adding a touch of old-world glamour to her appearance.

Also Read: 'People Think That, Not Us': Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahri Rejects 'Entitlement' Claims Over 2026 Ramayana Film

Ishaan Khatter

The Royals actor kept things classic in a black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt. He opted for the timeless formal look, keeping his ensemble understated for the occasion.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.