Actor Sunil Lahri, best known for playing the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan, has responded to allegations that the original show's cast members feel entitled to comment on the new Ramayana film starring Ranbir Kapoor. Rejecting the allegation, Lahri stated that this is what other people think and not how the actors see themselves.

The remarks came during an interview with the news agency ANI when he was asked about the criticism directed at actors from the original Ramayan following their comments on the new film. The controversy gained attention after writer Varun Grover questioned the way the original television show's actors were commenting on the new adaptation. Responding to the accusations, Lahri said, "This is what the people think, not ours. We never thought of anything like this. We also felt that God chose us and only then could we do this. We have received people's love and respect. This love and respect remain the same even today."

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Grover's remarks came after Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhila, who played Lakshman and Sita respectively in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared their opinions about the new adaptation. In response, Grover shared a post on X , criticising the actors. "Actors from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana commenting on the new film with the entitlement as if they are actual avatars," Grover said in his post.

Lahri subsequently addressed Grover's remarks in a video message, clarifying that the original cast had never considered themselves to be the characters they portrayed. He maintained that the actors had approached their roles with sincerity and dedication and believed that they were fortunate to receive the opportunity to play such revered figures.

Lahri's response to the entitlement debate comes amid his candid review of the new film. While he appreciated the cinematography, production design, locations and visual effects, he felt that certain aspects of the story needed more attention.

One of his key concerns was the portrayal of Lord Ram and Ravana. Lahri stated that he felt that the distinction between the two characters was not sufficiently established, adding that Ravana appeared more strong and imposing than Ram.

"All the actors performed really well as per the roles assigned to them. But the contrast between Lord Ram and Ravan did not come across. Ravan looked stronger and heavier and seemed more powerful compared to Lord Ram," he said.

He also questioned the film's emotional and spiritual depth, saying that an adaptation of the epic should retain its devotional essence. " I think spiritual connectivity and characterisation should have been given importance," he said.

Despite these observations, Lahri acknowledged the performances and the technical scale of the production. He expressed hope that the filmmakers would consider audience feedback while working on the next instalment of the film franchise.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

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