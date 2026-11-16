Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari's One Remark Changed Everything For Addinath Kothare Before Bharat Milap Scene

Ramayana actor Addinath Kothare has opened up about how one remark by director Nitesh Tiwari helped him overcome the pressure of performing the iconic ‘Bharat Milap' scene. Kothare, who plays Bharat in the film, said Tiwari's words helped him change his perspective and approach the emotionally significant scene with confidence.

Ramayana: Part One was released on November 5. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Addinath Kothare as Bharat.

In a post on Instagram, Kothare shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, along with a detailed account of the making of the scene. Titled ‘Bharat Milaap - Anatomy of a Scene', the post revealed how a reassuring remark from Tiwari helped him overcome his apprehensions.

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“Throughout the shoot schedule, I eagerly waited for one particular scene. My moment to deliver. Until then, I lurked in the shadows behind the director, @niteshtiwari, trying to glimpse his process. The scale was vast, yet his calm composure never wavered,” he wrote.

Kothare also spoke about the pressure of performing a scene that has been portrayed by several celebrated actors over the years. He said he found himself wondering how he could do justice to such an iconic moment.

“As actors, we visualise every way to deliver, often expecting too much from ourselves. Bharat Milap has been portrayed by stalwarts across generations. How do I match that? The pressure built in my subconscious, and I knew I had to detach,” he shared.

Recalling the moments before the shoot, Kothare said the costume team had initially brought Bharat's crown for adjustments. While they took it back, the actor decided to head to the director's village for rehearsals.

He said Tiwari greeted him warmly, helping him overcome his overthinking. The two then sat down with their scripts, as Kothare hoped to get his lines right on the first attempt. However, it was Tiwari's words just before the rehearsal that made all the difference.

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“Just before I read, Nitesh Sir placed a hand on Bharat's shoulder and said, ‘I remember your test. You were very honest. That's exactly what Bharat needs. Your honesty.' He didn't have to say it, yet he knew exactly what I needed to hear. That is Nitesh Tiwari's process: empathy,” Kothare wrote.

The actor said the remark immediately took away the pressure, allowing him to approach the scene differently.

“The pressure vanished. I walked onto the Chitrakoot set, greeted by divinity personified—Shri Ram, Maa Sita, and Laxman, whose divine energy filled the sets of Ramayana,” he recalled.

Kothare also praised producer Namit Malhotra for his attention to detail. “On my mark for final checks, the costume team rushed in with the adjusted crown alongside producer Namit Malhotra himself,” he shared.

He said that while the team was conducting final checks before the shot, the costume department arrived with Bharat's adjusted crown, accompanied by Malhotra himself, who stayed until it was fitted properly. “This time, it was a perfect fit,” Malhotra told the team.

“Nitesh Sir setting my perspective right must have set the crown right for Lord Bharat, too,” he concluded.

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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