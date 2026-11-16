64-Year-Old Millionaire Sold Company For Rs 25 Crore, Now Works As Unpaid Intern At Coffee Startup

Retirement is the beginning of a life free from professional responsibilities for many. But for some people, stepping away from work can also bring an unexpected sense of emptiness. Something similar happened with 64-year-old entrepreneur Otis D'Souza, who reportedly earned around Rs 25 crore after selling his company. Despite achieving financial success, he realised that he missed being around people, exchanging ideas and contributing to a growing organisation.

Instead of starting another venture or returning to a high-paying corporate job, D'Souza chose an unconventional path. More than a decade after selling Fountainhead Experience Private Limited to Japanese advertising giant Dentsu in 2015, he decided to become an unpaid intern at Mumbai-based startup Hobby Tribe, founded by 26-year-old Joshua Salins.

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Yes, you read that correctly. D'Souza has no formal designation, salary or fixed working hours at the startup. He visits the office, interacts with employees, shares his business experience with a team of young professionals and even makes coffee for his colleagues.

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Why Does Otis D'Souza Work At A Startup Without A Salary?

Speaking to Moneycontrol, D'Souza explained that his decision to work at Hobby Tribe has nothing to do with earning money. Having already made enough from his entrepreneurial journey, he now values the opportunity to interact with people and share his experiences.

“I have made enough money. I am not doing it because of the money. I do it because I genuinely like being around them and am happy to share with them whatever life advice they need,” he said.

How Did D'Souza And Joshua Salins Meet?

D'Souza and Salins were introduced through a mutual acquaintance at Sunday church, who believed the two would get along despite their nearly four-decade age difference.

Following the introduction, Salins visited D'Souza at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. What began as a meeting soon turned into a lengthy conversation about entrepreneurship, business and life.

“I agreed and invited Joshua to my home and we clicked immediately,” D'Souza said.

Their conversations eventually led Salins to invite the veteran entrepreneur to Hobby Tribe's office in Khar. D'Souza gradually became a mentor to the startup's young team.

Stepping away from active professional life, D'Souza began missing the everyday challenges, conversations and interactions that came with running an organisation. Salins offered him a simple solution: spend time at the startup whenever he wanted. There was no formal appointment, salary or fixed working schedule. D'Souza accepted the offer and became an unofficial intern.

D'Souza Helps The Team With Management And Business Expansion

At Hobby Tribe, D'Souza shares his experience in leadership, team management and business expansion. His expertise in building and managing large teams has proved particularly valuable as the startup expanded from four employees to around 10.

Rather than imposing his ideas or giving direct instructions, he prefers sharing experiences from his entrepreneurial journey, including the mistakes he made and the lessons he learnt along the way.

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He believes his role is to contribute wherever his experience can make a difference while also learning from the younger generation. “I could not do what the Gen Z employees do. But I could help wherever I thought they needed it,” he said.

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