Punjabi Woman Celebrates Chhath Puja In UK With Bihari Family, Wins Hearts Online

An Indian woman living in the United Kingdom has offered a glimpse of how festivals can be celebrated with the same enthusiasm and warmth, even when one is miles away from home.

In a video shared on Instagram, she revisited last year's Chhath Puja celebrations and revealed that she is preparing to celebrate the festival once again this year.

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival involves offering prayers to the Sun God and expressing gratitude to nature for sustaining life on Earth.

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However, celebrating Chhath Puja away from home can come with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to arranging everything needed for the traditional rituals. Despite this, the video showed how the woman managed to organise the celebrations and observe the festival in the UK.

"Thousands of miles away from home, but the devotion remains just as strong," she wrote in the comment section. "Chhath Puja is not just a festival; it's an emotion deeply rooted in faith, gratitude, family and tradition."

"Whether celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, other parts of India or here in the UK, the spirit of Chhath brings people together with the same devotion and love."

"Being Punjabi and celebrating this beautiful Bihari tradition with my family has made it even more special to me. It's a reminder that faith and traditions have no boundaries."

"Sharing a glimpse of last year's Chhath Puja celebrations in the UK. And we're getting ready to celebrate again this year!"

"To everyone observing this sacred festival, may Chhathi Maiya bless your families with happiness, good health and prosperity."

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