AMD, Micron, Intel, SanDisk Plunge Up To 5% Before The Bell. Why AI Chip Stocks Are Under Pressure

US semiconductor stocks came under renewed pressure before Monday's opening bell as a sharp sell-off across Asian technology markets deepened concerns about the artificial intelligence trade.

AMD, Micron, Intel and SanDisk extended their declines up to 5%, with investors reducing exposure to chipmakers ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results and amid uncertainty over its leadership transition.

In pre-market trading on November 16, SanDisk fell 5.24% to $838.66, while Micron dropped 4.60% to $742.50. Intel lost 4.53% to $56.96, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) declined 4.30% to $511.10.

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SK Hynix's US-listed shares were down 5.02%, while Broadcom slipped 2.98%. The weakness followed another difficult session on Friday when all the major chip stocks were down.

Taiwan Sell-Off Spreads Across Global Chip Stocks

The pressure intensified after Asian semiconductor markets suffered heavy losses on Monday. Taiwan's benchmark Taiex dropped around 6%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 3.6%. Japan's Nikkei also fell 2.4%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a critical supplier to the AI industry, lost 5.7%. South Korean memory manufacturers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell 7.9% and 4.5% respectively.

The declines matter for US chipmakers because the global AI supply chain is closely interconnected. TSMC manufactures processors for major chip designers, while Asian companies supply memory, packaging and equipment used in AI infrastructure.

A broad reassessment of AI spending therefore puts pressure on companies across the sector.

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Investors are also preparing for Nvidia's quarterly earnings on Tuesday, the first major financial test following Jensen Huang's departure as CEO. The leadership change has raised questions about the company's future direction and its relationships across the AI ecosystem.

The results could offer clues about demand for advanced processors and the pace of data-centre investment. However, investors are likely to focus heavily on management's forward guidance.

Weak Chinese economic indicators and concerns about the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending have added to the cautious mood. The expected market debut of AI company Anthropic later this week will provide another measure of investor appetite for the sector.

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