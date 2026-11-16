Romelu Lukaku Announces Shock International Retirement, Will End Belgium Career With 94 Goals

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a 16-year career with the national team.

Lukaku confirmed his decision in a social media post on Monday.

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The 33-year-old bows out as Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 94 goals in 135 appearances for the Red Devils.

In his farewell message, Lukaku reflected on his journey with Belgium and thanked his teammates, coaches and supporters for their backing over the years.

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"These 16 years i gave all i had for the national team… i went through Every emotion possible…

I played with amazing teammates that i will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all.. i want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team.. it was a nice ride and i enjoyed every single moment," he wrote.

The striker also expressed pride in representing Belgium at four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships, describing his international career as an incredible journey.

Lukaku's Contribution To Belgium

Lukaku made his Belgium debut in 2010 and went on to become one of the most important players of the country's golden generation.

He played a key role in Belgium's run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, where his team finished third, which is also its best-ever finish at the Worl Cup tournament.

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He also represented Belgium at multiple editions of the European Championship and the World Cup, establishing himself as the national team's record scorer.

His retirement comes a day after Belgium defeated Italy 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League. Lukaku, who had recently returned to fitness following a hip injury, remained an unused substitute in that match on Sunday.

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