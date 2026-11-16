Having A Child Is A Financial Trap, Believes Influencer Sharan Hegde. Here's Why

Influencer Sharan Hegde has sparked a debate on social media after calling having a child a ‘financial trap', arguing that rising living costs and financial uncertainty are making parenthood increasingly difficult to afford in India. In a post on X on Monday, Hegde wrote, “Having a child is a financial trap, and Indians have finally realised it.”

Explaining his take, he highlighted the growing financial pressures faced by Indian households, including unaffordable housing, rising school fees, expensive healthcare and declining job security.

“Can't afford a house. Can't breathe clean air. School fees are ridiculous. Healthcare is expensive. Job security is disappearing,” he wrote.

“After all that, you are expected to raise a child and save enough for your own retirement,” he further pointed out.

Hegde also cited India's declining fertility rate to support his argument. He noted that Kerala and Tamil Nadu have fertility rates of 1.3 children per woman, while India's overall fertility rate has fallen to 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1.

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He concluded his post by questioning the affordability of parenthood in the current economic climate, asking, “Who can even afford to have a child in this economy?”

Hegde's remarks triggered a debate on X, with several users disagreeing with his take and calling it a ‘pathetic way to look at life'. Others, however, supported his argument, pointing to the rising cost of raising children and suggesting that parenthood could become a status symbol in the future.

One user criticised Hegde's perspective, writing, “What a pathetic way to look at life. Reducing the entire experience of parenthood to a financial calculation is so shallow. You will definitely revisit this tweet once you enter parenthood. If money is the only measure of a meaningful life, you've already missed the point of living.”

“Irony is people with money are choosing not to have children and people without money are having 3-4 children,” commented another user.

A third user agreed with the idea that parenthood could become a marker of wealth, writing, “Having a child is the next status symbol of the ultra rich in the 2040s. It's already happening.”

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