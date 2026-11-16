Is So Much Cricket Worth It If You’re Losing Fans?

Entrepreneur and cricket enthusiast Arjun Vaidya's social media post about the impact of growing number of matches on cricket fans has gained traction on social media since it was published on Sunday. In the post, Vaidya argues that the constant availability of cricket may be making individual matches feel less special.

In a 13-slide Instagram carousel shared on his account , Vaidya reflected on how his relationship with cricket has changed over the years. Describing himself as a die-hard fan, he recalled waking up at 5 am to watch India's overseas tours and following every match. However, he said he did not watch a single ball of India's recent ODI series in New Zealand or the Under-19 team's dramatic Asia Cup final victory against Pakistan.

"Too little makes you want more. Too much makes you stop caring," Vaidya wrote, questioning whether cricket's commercial expansion is coming at the cost of fan engagement.

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India's Packed Cricket Calendar

One of the central concerns raised by Vaidya is the increasing frequency of international cricket. He pointed out that India's 2026-27 home season alone features 22 international matches across 17 cities, even before the team's overseas tours are taken into account.

According to the schedule announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the home season includes fixtures against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia across the ODI, T20I and Test formats.

Vaidya argued that the constant supply of matches has reduced the anticipation that once surrounded international cricket. Recalling his childhood, he said a five-match overseas series would once feel like a festival, with fans following team selections, discussing playing XIs and analysing performances.

He also questioned whether the frequency of major tournaments has affected their appeal. While the ODI World Cup was once held every four years, the international calendar now features several major competitions across overlapping cycles, including the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and World Test Championship, alongside the annual Indian Premier League (IPL).

The packed international calendar has also raised concerns about the physical demands placed on cricketers. With players moving between international series, franchise leagues and major tournaments, workload management has become an important issue for cricket administrators.

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The Business of Cricket

The commercial side of the sport is another important part of Vaidya's argument. In August 2023, the BCCI announced that Viacom18 had acquired the media rights for India's international and domestic matches for the September 2023-March 2028 cycle for a cumulative amount of Rs 5,963 crore. The deal covered 88 international matches, with the reported average value working out to approximately Rs 67.8 crore per match.

Despite his concerns, Vaidya acknowledged that the BCCI's commercial strategy continues to deliver results. The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains one of the biggest sporting properties in the country, with its 2026 edition recording unprecedented viewership, according to broadcaster JioStar.

In a statement issued on June 15, 2026, JioStar said IPL 2026 reached more than 120 crore viewers across television and digital platforms. The season recorded a total watch time of 870 billion minutes, while the final attracted more than 40 crore viewers, making it the most-watched IPL match across screens, according to the broadcaster.

In the concluding slides, Vaidya returned to his personal experience as a cricket fan. He recalled how a last-ball victory against Pakistan would have once kept him glued to the television, celebrating every moment of the contest.

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