India To Host 2029 Champions Trophy; 2031 ODI World Cup With Bangladesh

Indian cricket fans now know when two of the sport's biggest tournaments will come to their doorstep. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named India as the host of the 2029 Champions Trophy and one of the two hosts of the 2031 ODI World Cup, as part of a calendar of men's events that stretches all the way to 2035.

The ICC Board gave its approval to these tournament windows on Sunday. The plan begins with the 2028 T20 World Cup and ends with the 2035 ODI World Cup. While dates have been released for every event on the list, no hosts have been named so far for anything scheduled after 2031.

India will stage the Champions Trophy between October 9 and October 28, 2029.

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The country will then share the 2031 ODI World Cup with neighbour Bangladesh. That tournament is scheduled from October 9 to November 23.

The ODI World Cup returns four years later, in 2035. It has been placed in the October to November period, but the ICC has not yet decided where it will be held.

T20 World Cup Line-Up

The next T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12, 2028. In 2030, the event heads to Europe, where England will host it together with Scotland and Ireland.

The ICC has also kept slots open for T20 World Cups in 2032 and 2034. The countries that will host those two editions have not been chosen.

WTC Final Stays In June

Up to 2035, the World Test Championship final will be played once every two years, always in June. England will stage the 2029 and 2031 finals. The ICC is still to pick hosts for the matches in 2033 and 2035.

‘Long-Term Visibility'

Speaking about the new calendar, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said, “The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem.”

He said that knowing tournament dates years in advance gives players and member boards “long-term visibility”, which helps them plan. According to Gupta, this allows teams to create better routes for young players into the sport, run more targeted programmes for top performers, and organise their seasons more efficiently.

(With PTI inputs)

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