Scene Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya Starrer Stays Steady On Second Sunday

Jithu Madhavan film Scene stayed in good shape at the box office on its second Sunday. With night shows yet to be counted, the Suriya-starrer was drawing solid crowds, and its Tamil version once again brought in most of the money.

Scene has earned Rs 7.46 crore net in India on Day 10 from 3,776 shows so far, according to Sacnilk. Its gross for the day stood at Rs 8.8 crore, with an overall occupancy of 41.4%. The final figure is expected later at night according to Sacnilk.

This takes the film's India net total to Rs 134.66 crore after 10 days, while its India gross has reached Rs 156.55 crore. Worldwide, the film had grossed Rs 227.25 crore by the end of Day 9, with overseas markets accounting for 35% of that figure, it added.

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Tamil Version Leads

Of Sunday's net earnings, the Tamil version brought in Rs 5.65 crore from 2,637 shows, about 75.7% of the day's total. The Telugu version added Rs 1.81 crore from 1,139 shows. Tamil shows were also busier, running at 45% occupancy against 33.1% for Telugu.

Across its run, the Tamil version has earned Rs 108.50 crore net, or 80.6% of the film's India net total. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 26.16 crore, making up the remaining 19.4%.

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Region-Wise Occupancy

Chennai had the most Tamil 2D shows on Sunday, at 497, and the fullest halls, with 67.7% occupancy. Evening shows in the city were 77% full. Coimbatore came next at 63.7% across 152 shows, followed by Kochi at 58%. Bengaluru recorded 49% from 219 shows, while Trivandrum stood at 46.3%.

Day-Wise Collection

Scene ended its first week with Rs 111.70 crore net and Rs 129.75 crore gross. Weekday collections had slowed, from Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5 to Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7.

The second Friday brought in Rs 6 crore, The film then bounced back sharply on Saturday, collecting Rs 9.5 crore.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, with Suriya in the lead alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

The story centres on Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who must revisit an unsolved case from his past with the help of a chaotic team. Vineeth Augustian handled the cinematography, Sushin Shyam composed the music and Ajmal Sabu edited the film. It released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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