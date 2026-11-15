Itllu Arjuna Box Office Collection Day 2: Sai Aniesh Starrer Crosses Rs 2 Crore With 10.5% Growth, Check Earnings

Itllu Arjuna picked up at the box office on Saturday, with Sai Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan's Telugu action drama earning more on Day 2 than its opening day. The film's India net collection also crossed Rs 2 crore within 48 hours of its release.

Box Office Collection Day 2

Itllu Arjuna collected Rs 1.16 crore net in India on Day 2, registering a 10.5% increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 1.05 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 2.21 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 2.61 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded its Saturday collection across 861 shows, with an average earning of around Rs 13,473 per show.

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Day 2 Occupancy

On Day 2, Itllu Arjuna recorded 28.1% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 14.62% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 26%. Evening shows saw 16.77% occupancy, and night shows recorded 27%.

Among the major centres, Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 75.5%, followed by Hyderabad at 45.5%. Bengaluru recorded 35.5%, while Visakhapatnam registered 26.8% occupancy.

Vijayawada recorded 19.5% occupancy, while Guntur saw 23%.

Advance Booking

Itllu Arjuna has collected Rs 3.80 crore in gross advance bookings across eight days currently on sale, according to Sacnilk. The film has sold around 3.14 lakh tickets across 4,616 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 2.41 crore.

Day 2 contributed Rs 73.20 lakh, slightly lower than Day 1's Rs 75.71 lakh. The premiere bookings stood at Rs 2.70 lakh.

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About The Film

Itllu Arjuna is a Telugu action-romance drama starring Sai Aniesh, also known as Aniesh Reddy, and Anaswara Rajan. Directed by Mahesh Uppala, the film marks the debut of Venky Kudumula as a producer. It is presented by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film follows Arjun, a mute young man whose love for Keerthi leads him into unexpected challenges. When powerful forces threaten his family and community, he must find the strength to stand up for those he cares about.

The supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu and Raghu Babu. The film's technical crew includes composer S. Thaman, cinematographer Raja Mahadevan and editor Koti Karri. Mahesh Uppala has written the story and screenplay.

Released in theatres on November 13, 2026, Itllu Arjuna has a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes and carries a UA16+ certificate.

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