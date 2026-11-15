Ramayana Box Office Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor Film Sees Strong Sunday, Nears Rs 750 Crore In India

Ramayana: Part One continues its strong theatrical run, attracting audiences to cinemas across India on Sunday. The film has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide within eight days of its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it has become the 11th Indian film to achieve this box-office milestone.

Ramayana earned around Rs 945 crore worldwide in its first seven days. It added an estimated Rs 85 crore on Day 8, taking its worldwide collection past Rs 1,030 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Ramayana Day 11 Box Office Collection

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On Day 11, the film collected Rs 59.43 crore net across 17,786 shows in India so far. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 745.03 crore, while the domestic gross collection stands at Rs 889.63 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The final collection figures for the day are yet to be reported.

The film added an estimated Rs 30 crore to its overseas gross collection on Day 10, taking its international total to Rs 408.50 crore. With this, Ramayana recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,228 crore within 10 days of its theatrical release.

Ramayana Day 11 Occupancy

Ramayana Hindi 3D recorded an overall occupancy of 55.69% on Day 11, according to Sacnilk. Morning shows registered an occupancy of 41.23%, while afternoon shows recorded 70.15%. Occupancy figures for evening and night shows are yet to be reported.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 46%. Morning shows registered 33.85% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 58.15%. Figures for evening and night shows are awaited.

Meanwhile, Ramayana Kannada 3D registered an overall occupancy of 81.23% on Day 11. Morning shows recorded 71.45% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 91%. Occupancy figures for evening and night shows are yet to be reported.

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Ramayana Day 11 Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 11, the Hindi version led the box-office collections with Rs 43.46 crore from 13,931 shows. It was followed by Kannada, which collected Rs 4.97 crore from 712 shows.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 3.77 crore from 1,050 shows, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 3.65 crore from 850 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 3.58 crore from 1,243 shows.

In its first 10 days, the Hindi version collected Rs 527.25 crore, accounting for 76.9% of the film's total India net earnings. The Kannada version contributed Rs 57.35 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 44.90 crore. Tamil collected Rs 29.65 crore, while Malayalam earned Rs 26.45 crore.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 77.50 crore. On Day 2, it earned Rs 48.05 crore net, registering a decline of 25.9%.

The film bounced back on its first Saturday, collecting Rs 69.80 crore, marking a 45.3% increase. It followed this with Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

Day 5 witnessed a major surge, with collections rising 91.5% to Rs 107.50 crore net, its highest single-day collection so far. The film subsequently earned Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7.

On Day 8, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore, followed by Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday. Collections bounced back on Saturday, with earnings rising 51.6% to Rs 72.90 crore.

On Day 11, the film added another Rs 59.43 crore to its India net collection. Its cumulative domestic net earnings have now reached Rs 745.03 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings the story of the Hindu epic to the big screen in two parts. The first instalment was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for a Diwali release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key cast members include Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also co-written the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while its international title is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The international version has a slightly shorter runtime of 167 minutes, while the Indian version runs for 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The first instalment was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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