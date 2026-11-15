Guwahati-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Pune Due To Technical Issue; All Onboard Safe

An IndiGo aircraft operating from Pune to Guwahati was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on Sunday morning following a technical malfunction involving its landing gear. The flight, carrying 192 people, including passengers and crew, landed safely at Pune airport, with no injuries reported.

Airport officials said the aircraft, operating as flight 6E 623 (VT-IZE), returned to Pune and made a safe landing at 9.04 am after the pilot reported the technical problem to Air Traffic Control.

The aircraft's landing gear remained extended after take-off, prompting the pilot to inform ATC about the technical issue and seek permission to return to the airport. Following the alert, airport authorities and the Indian Air Force, which manages Pune airport, declared a full emergency and activated prescribed safety protocols.

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Fire tenders, ambulances and medical teams were immediately mobilised and kept on standby to deal with any eventuality. The ATC also coordinated with IndiGo and other agencies to ensure the safe return of the aircraft.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft made a low pass over the runway to enable officials to visually assess the condition of its landing gear before attempting to land. The aircraft subsequently touched down safely at 9.04 am and was escorted to Bay No. 7 by three firefighting vehicles and two ambulances, officials said.

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After confirming that the aircraft was in a safe and normal condition, the ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am. The aerobridge was then connected, allowing passengers and crew to disembark safely. "All 192 persons on board, including passengers and crew, were safe and no injuries were reported," Pune airport authorities said in a statement.

In a separate statement, IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E 623 had returned to its point of origin after a technical snag was detected shortly after departure.

The airline said all relevant authorities were informed immediately in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft has been taken up for maintenance checks and will resume operations only after obtaining the necessary clearances.

IndiGo made arrangements to deploy another aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to ensure that stranded passengers could continue their journey to Guwahati, the airline said.

The aircraft involved in the incident has been sent for technical inspection, with its return to service subject to completion of maintenance checks and regulatory clearances.

(With inputs from PTI)

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